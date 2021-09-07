1 dead after two I-55 crashes halt traffic

Two Interstate-55 accidents — one fatal — halted traffic at the 86 and 85 mile markers for a couple hours early Friday in Scott County. At 7:11 a.m. Friday emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer on fire in the median at the 86.6 mile marker of Interstate 55. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the tractor trailer driven by 45-year-old Antoinne Simpson, of Southaven, Mississippi, was traveling southbound when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a cable barrier and a concrete bridge pier. The vehicle caught fire. Debris from the tractor trailer then hit a northbound vehicle driven by 52-year-old Donald Massey, of Sikeston. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:33 a.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam and taken to the Scott County Morgue. Both southbound and northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to the Kelso/Scott City exits. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!