1 dead after two I-55 crashes halt traffic
Two Interstate-55 accidents — one fatal — halted traffic at the 86 and 85 mile markers for a couple hours early Friday in Scott County. At 7:11 a.m. Friday emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer on fire in the median at the 86.6 mile marker of Interstate 55. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the tractor trailer driven by 45-year-old Antoinne Simpson, of Southaven, Mississippi, was traveling southbound when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a cable barrier and a concrete bridge pier. The vehicle caught fire. Debris from the tractor trailer then hit a northbound vehicle driven by 52-year-old Donald Massey, of Sikeston. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:33 a.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam and taken to the Scott County Morgue. Both southbound and northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to the Kelso/Scott City exits. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.