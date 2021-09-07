Man reportedly shot in Cape Monday afternoon

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man was shot in Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of North Park Avenue and Themis Street. A witness said a man was shot once and suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound in his torso. Cape Girardeau police were observed taking a handgun and ammunition into custody, but it was unclear if the weapon was the one used in the shooting.

