MO medical marijuana business offers delivery services

Missouri began selling medical marijuana last fall. One Missouri business is now offering customers the option of getting those products delivered. Joey Pintozzi, with Besame Wellness, says its north Kansas City store is offering the service and the company hopes to expand delivery to some of its other stores. Besame has stores in Kansas City, Smithville, Liberty, and Gallatin and is opening stores in Warrensburg, Pacific, Dexter, and Joplin.

More than 177-thousand Missourians have asked the state to let them use medical marijuana.

