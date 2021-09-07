Rep. Sara Walsh on her staying in the race, and facing criticism
State Representative Sara Walsh decided to resume her campaign for U.S. Congress after her husband’s death on August 19th from COVID-19 complications. When they both got sick, she and her husband Steve, a well-known political activist, revealed that they were not vaccinated. This led to a wave of social media feedback. Walsh says their decision not to take a vaccine was not a political statement. Would she have changed her mind?
Walsh represents a state House district in mid-Missouri. Steve was a political activist and staffer for Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.