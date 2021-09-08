Governor Parson Grants 12 Pardons, Commutes One Sentence

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 12 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

To review the names of the individuals granted clemency, please see attached. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

