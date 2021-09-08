Man shot in the leg at Illinois residence

The Marion Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Washington Street early Saturday in Illinois. Police say a residence was hit by at least one bullet and one individual inside the residence was hit by gun fire in the leg. The residence was occupied by numerous people, however, only one person had been struck by the gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody. Names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

