Mississippi County shootings under investigation

The Standard Democrat reports that law enforcement is investigating shootings that took place in Mississippi County Sunday night. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said that they, along with officers with Charleston Department of Public Safety, are investigating shootings that took place in Charleston and Wilson City on Sunday. The shootings are believed to be related. No further information has been released. If anyone has information on the shootings, they are asked to contact Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737 or the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 573-683-2111.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!