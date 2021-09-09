Blunt expect Congress to pass $1.2T infrastructure bill

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt expects a 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill to pass Congress even as a second, much larger bill, bogs down on Capitol Hill. Blunt says it appears the 3.5 trillion dollar bill being pushed by Democrats could be in trouble since it is separate from the more traditional infrastructure package.

Blunt claims Americans are less enthusiastic for what Democrats call human infrastructure programs such as free pre-school and community college, expanded Medicare, and other social programs. Democrats must have everyone on board to pass it in the Senate since no Republican has shown support. Democrat Joe Manchin has called on his party to trim the price of the bill considerably.

