Cape Police seeking help identifying burglary suspect

On September 3rd, just after midnight, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a local gas station located in the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial for a business alarm. At the scene, officers learned that a suspect in this case had forced entry to gain access to the business. Once inside the business, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. A passenger vehicle was used by the suspect to travel to and flee from the scene. Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.







