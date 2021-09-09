MO Congressman’s bill is designed to help cattle producers compete for better prices in marketplace

Southeast Missouri Congressman Jason Smith says his meat processing bill will help provide a fair price to cattle producers and consumers. Smith says the legislation would create more competition to ‘the big four’ meat processors.

The bill would provide a 25 percent tax credit for ‘small and mid-sized’ livestock processing facilities and a partially refundable credit for ‘start-up and organizational’ costs for those businesses.

