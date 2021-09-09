Suspect detained in Monday shooting in Cape

On Monday afternoon, Cape Girardeau police officers were dispatched to the area of North Park Street and Themis for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, Officers located a suspect who matched the description of the shooter on the front porch of a residence on the block. This suspect was detained without incident and later identified as 34-year-old Jamala Garmon, of Cape Girardeau. Officers also seized a loaded, semi-automatic handgun that was positioned next to Garmon on a table on the porch. Officers then located the victim, an adult male of Cape Girardeau, lying on the curb in front of this residence with two gunshot wounds to the torso. This suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It was reported that Garmon was engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim for a short period of time prior to the shooting incident. A formal warrant has since been issued upon Garmon for 1st degree assault and armed criminal action. Garmon has been transported to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office where he is currently being held on a $100,000.00 cash only bond.

