Friday, September 10th, 2021

Altoona, PA — Altoona Police in Pennsylvania said a woman was waiting at an apartment for officers to respond and admitted to stabbing someone she lived with after the two argued over how loud she was being. Shannon Erb has now been charged with attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person after police said the victim suffered severe wounds to their neck and chest Sunday.

Police were called to IDA Towers on 12th Street at approximately 4:47 a.m. for a stabbing that was called into 9-1-1. Police said Erb was standing and waiting for officers to arrive and admitted to officers on the scene and detectives at the station that she stabbed the victim. The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said the officers located a 15-inch kitchen knife they believe was used in the stabbing. Erb is in the Blair County Prison on $500,000 cash bail.

