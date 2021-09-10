Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Red & Blue in Remembrance of 20th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and blue beginning on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The dome will light up at sunset on Saturday and remain lit until sunrise Sunday in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks and in remembrance of the heroes who gave everything.

“On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, we remember the heroes lost during the 9/11 attacks,” Governor Parson said. “This Saturday, we will light the Capitol red and blue in honor of all the firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders, and all Americans who risked their own lives and made the ultimate sacrifice, without hesitation, to help their fellow Americans.”

Pictures will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page.

