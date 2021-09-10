Motorcyclist dies in Cape accident

On Wednesday around 6:30 PM, Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Kingshighway for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon investigation, it was determined that a motorcycle that was traveling south on Kingshighway collided with a pickup truck that was turning north onto Kingshighway from Gerhardt street. The operator of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old male from Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The operator of the truck, a 65-year-old male from Cape Girardeau was uninjured. Both lanes of Kingshighway were temporarily closed to allow officers to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that contributed to the accident.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!