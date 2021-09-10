Motorcyclist dies in Cape accident
On Wednesday around 6:30 PM, Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Kingshighway for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon investigation, it was determined that a motorcycle that was traveling south on Kingshighway collided with a pickup truck that was turning north onto Kingshighway from Gerhardt street. The operator of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old male from Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The operator of the truck, a 65-year-old male from Cape Girardeau was uninjured. Both lanes of Kingshighway were temporarily closed to allow officers to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that contributed to the accident.