Veterans Community Project expands with groundbreaking in St. Louis

Wednesday in St. Louis, the Veterans Community Project broke ground in its first community site outside of Kansas City. President Jason Kander says the temporary tiny house and support services, founded by combat veterans, is ready to take off nationally.

Kander says the Veterans Community Project presence actually raises property values. The organization is growing outside of Missouri. The groundbreaking in St. Louis was Wednesday morning at 10:30.

