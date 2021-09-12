Congrats to our next finalists!

The 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol contest continues as we congratulate our next set of finalists! Congratulations to Whitney Woods and Amber Vandevan moving on to the finals from the SEMO District Fair, picked by our judges. Emily Davis-Dunlap will also be moving on to the finals thanks to the Fan Vote picked by our audience!

We’re one step closer to crowning our 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol! Who will receive a thousand dollars cash? We now move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair on September 13th, 7pm, to find out.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!