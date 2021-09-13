Budweiser Clydesdales have a busy schedule traveling the nation for events

Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville is where you can find about 60 Budweiser Clydesdales galloping across 300 acres of rolling hills in the heart of Missouri. Ranch handler, Shelby McCoy, says many of the horses travel about 340 days out of the year attending a variety of events, usually hitting a different U.S. city every week.

McCoy says Clydesdales typically live about 25 to 30 years and will spend their retirement years at the ranch, Grant’s Farm or the brewery taking pictures with guests and attending events.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!