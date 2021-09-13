Cape and Charleston men arrested after shooting incident in Mississippi

Two people have been arrested and face charges in connection with a shooting Labor Day weekend that injured four adults at a family event in Mississippi County. 20-year-old Jimarquez Johnson, of Charleston, and 21-year-old Jimierquon Johnson, of Cape Girardeau, are each charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action occurring Sept. 5. A counsel status hearing for both is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Division I Courtroom at the Mississippi Courthouse in Charleston. No bond has been set. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!