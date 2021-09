Jason Kander, a veterans’ activist in Missouri, is also a veteran who fought in Afghanistan. He has been trying to rescue a colleague in that country and his family, even setting up fundraising to get them to a safe country.

Kander pulled out of politics and focused on the treatment of his PTSD from his time in combat. He is now president of the Kansas City-based Veterans Community Project.

