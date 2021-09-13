Upcoming dates in Southeast for Community Testing Events
The Missouri DHHS is now offering more FREE options for COVID-19 testing. New additions to regular testing events for September have been added in the Southeast region (see below).
First, for the in-person testing dates below, Individuals are not required to pre-register or have an appointment, simply show up to one of the events below to receive the test. A government issued ID is not a requirement for this testing, but having one available onsite speeds up the registration process. The following events listed below are scheduled as of today.
Second, Missouri residents may order a free test KIT to be mailed to their Missouri address. These are PCR kits that are designed for self-collection with a return FedEx shipping container. Once received back by the laboratory, the result is returned to the person tested (via email provided) within 48 hours. More information about the at home test kits and a link to order here: www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.
Upcoming Testing Events Scheduled as of September 9 for Southeast MO:
Southeast Area
Tuesday (dates below)
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
September 14, 21, and 28
Former Regions Bank
127 E Main Street
East Prairie, MO 63845
Tuesday (dates below)
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
September 14, 21, and 28
Whiteley Park Parking Lot
Highways 53 and 142
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
Thursday (dates below)
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
September 16, 23 and 30
Missouri Highlands Health Care Central Office, Parking Lot
110 S 2nd Street
Ellington, MO 63638
Friday (dates below)
11:00 am – 7:00 pm
September 17, 24
Carter County Health Center
Drive-Thru Testing Facility
1611 Health Center Road
Van Buren, MO 63965
Saturday (dates below)
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
September 11, 18, 25 and October 2
Doniphan Urgent Care, Parking Lot
109 Plum Street
Doniphan, MO 63935
Sunday (dates below)
11:00 am – 7:00 pm
September 19
Osage Centre, West Parking Lot
1625 N Kingshighway Street
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Sunday (dates below)
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
September 12, 19, 26 and October 3
Former Dunklin County Health Center, Parking Lot
410 Teaco Road
Kennett, MO 63957
Additional testing sites (with regular or one-time opportunities) may be added as COVID indicators suggest the need for additional testing.
The latest information can always be found at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.