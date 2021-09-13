Win Groceries for a Year with Jackson Tire Center!

Find yourself cringing at the store checkout? Groceries aren’t cheap, and depending on your family size, it can take a lot of money to keep those little grocery vacuums fed along with everyone else in the house. 960 KZIM and Jackson Tire Center want to help!

Enter the Jackson Tire Center $4,800 Groceries For A Year Giveaway! Someone is going to score 4800 bucks to help restock the pantry and then some with a year’s worth of grocery money. You can splurge for the name brand cereal!

The contest wraps up on October 11, so get entered today. Good luck from Jackson Tire Center and 960 KZIM!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!