The Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is teaming up with the Conservation Department for a free fishing day for patients and caregivers this Saturday in Bois D’Arc. Samantha Whittaker is with the Alzheimer’s association.

Bois D’ Arc is just west of Springfield. Registration is available at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/events.

