Ironton Man Arrested For Possession of Child Pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested an Ironton man last Thursday for possession of child pornography and resisting arrest. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at 31-year-old Thomas Miller’s residence on 2334 County Road. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Miller was contacted at his place of employment on Highway 221, in Pilot Knob. After Miller was informed he was under arrest, he attempted to flee by physically pushing and pulling away from troopers. Miller was brought under control, placed into handcuffs, and transported to the Iron County Jail. The Iron County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Miller with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest. The investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control is ongoing. Miller remains in custody at the Iron County Jail, with no bond.

