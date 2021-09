Recent rains helped some Missouri farms in serious need of moisture. MU climatologist Pat Guinan says that’s after a summer kicking off mostly wet around the state.

He says areas that got some relief from the dryness include West Central, Southeast and Northeast Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!