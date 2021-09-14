More lonely dogs now that families are back to work and school

A dog trainer says he’s seeing a big boost in clients needing help dealing with separation anxiety in their dogs. Jack Fitzjunker says many Missourians adopted dogs during the worst days of the pandemic, but now the kids are back in school and most adults have returned to in-person workplaces, so some of the suddenly-lonely canines are acting up.

He says separation anxiety is often worse for high-energy, working dogs like German shepherds and border collies, he says, and the warning signs are varied.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!