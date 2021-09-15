DHHS Director Don Kauerauf introduces himself to state legislators

State lawmakers are back in Jefferson City for a veto session today and took the opportunity to hold hearings yesterday and today. That included getting to know one of the governor’s newest appointees. New state health director Don Kauerauf (CARE-off) was a guest of the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, who wanted to know his philosophy and his plans for the state. The former Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health says Missouri needs much improvement.

DHHS Director Kauerauf made it clear that vaccinations will stop the disease, and says the process has become political. Kauerauf, who is not a doctor, says he is conferring with doctors on whether COVID-19 survivors need to be vaccinated and other vaccination issues.

