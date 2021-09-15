Judge sentences Marston man to 90 months in federal prison

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that a Marston man was sentenced to serve 90 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Rodney Sippel at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Court documents state that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at 39-year-old Marco Debose’s residence in September 2020. Among other things, officers discovered three firearms and various drug paraphernalia items inside the residence. During a guilty plea hearing earlier this summer, Debose admitted the firearms belonged to him. He was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his previous felony convictions, including convictions for domestic assault and stealing-related offenses. After serving the 90-month sentence, Debose will be placed on supervised release for three years. This case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

