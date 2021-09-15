Pandemic contributes to Missouri’s standardized test scores falling

Preliminary statewide standardized test results released show academic performance declined last school year for Missouri’s public school students. Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education information shows 45-percent of students met grade level in English Language Arts, 35-percent in Math, and 37-percent in Science. The largest drop was nearly 10-percent in Algebra One and the smallest declines were less than two-percent in English, grades four through eight and Math in grade eight. During a press conference, K-12 State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said expectations for student learning remain high.

Proficiency rates declined more in elementary than in middle school and in Math more than science and English.

