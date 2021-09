Health officials are reminding women about the importance of early screening for breast cancer. Radiologist Dr. Lashonda Soma says early detection saves lives.

About 80-percent of breast cancers that are found on screening mammograms are at stage 0 or 1. The survival rate at five years for stage 0 or 1 cancer is actually 99-percent.

