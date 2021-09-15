Sen. Hawley calls for resignation of military leadership, honors Wentzville Marine on Senate floor

Missouri’s US Senator Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday to honor the life of a Missouri Marine who was killed in Afghanistan last month during the US evacuation. He then read aloud the names of the 56 Missourians killed in the war in Afghanistan. Hawley supported pulling out of the country, but criticized how the Biden administration handled it.

Hawley then read the names of the Missourians who died in the 20-years of the American war in Afghanistan.

