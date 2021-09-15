Wednesday, September 15th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Windsor Locks, CT — Two Connecticut woman were arrested after they flipped out on two young kids who bothered them on a JetBlue flight into the Constitution State. 21-year-old Kaylene Thalia Valentin and 23-year-old Desiree Elizabeth Goffe allegedly spewed vulgarities at a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old who tapped and kicked their seats on the flight into Bradley International Airport.

“Goffe and Valentin responded inappropriately by directly yelling and cursing at the children, causing the passengers on the plane to be nervous and the kids and parents to be scared,” the report stated. “Goffe and Valentin cursed and used vulgar words towards the children and parents, and multiple passengers approached responding Troopers once they deplaned.”

Troopers were called to the airport in Windsor Locks due to a complaint from the flight’s captain. Cops took the two women and victims from the plane. The two women were slapped with charges of breach of peace and impairing the morals of a minor and released on $5,000 bonds. A JetBlue spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The New York Post Monday night.

