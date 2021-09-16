Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris inducted into Hall of Famous Missourians

The Missouri House of Representatives and Governor Mike Parson inducted Bass Pro Shops founder and owner Johnny Morris into the Hall of Famous Missourians. Morris and former House Speaker Elijah Hahr unveiled the bronze bust of Morris to be permanently displayed inside the state Capitol. Morris was appreciative.

Morris opened his first fishing gear shop in 1972 and has since become a billionaire businessman. He continues to invest in outdoor sites in Missouri, including world-class golf courses, Big Cedar Lodge, and the Wonders Of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium. Morris has more than 200 stores now and the Johnny Morris Foundation for conservation.

