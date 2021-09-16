Cape Girardeau police investigating two Monday night shootings

Cape Girardeau police are currently investigating two Monday night shootings that occured within 20 minutes of each other. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of Whitener Street around 7:20 p.m. Monday. Officers were still canvassing the scene when around 7:40 p.m., they responded to another report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Brink Avenue. Officers located shell casings in the 2800 block of Whitener but found no direct witnesses. A house was struck but no one was injured. Three to four shots were reported in the 2000 block of Brink. Officers located two bullet holes in a residential garage and located a witness who thought the shots were fired from a dark-colored 1990s passenger vehicle. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

