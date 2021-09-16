Federal worker vaccine mandate expected to drive nursing home workers out the door

A federal mandate is expected to require nursing home workers to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Federal data shows about 50-percent of Missouri nursing home employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the worst rates in the nation. Nikki Strong is with the Missouri Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes across the state. During a Missouri House subcommittee hearing, she said 275 members responded to a survey about the federal mandate.

Missouri has more than 500 nursing homes.

