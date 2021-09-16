Thursday, September 16th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Galveston, TX — An attorney was arrested after he took a stroll down a Texas beach dressed as slasher movie villain Michael Myers – complete with a fake, blood-covered knife. Galveston attorney Mark Metzger turned to cosplay humor dressed as the silent “Halloween” killer when Hurricane Nicholas shut down courts for the day on Monday. Metzger’s stroll got viral attention on social media – and from local police.

Not everybody knows what’s going on but I think it’s pretty clear that it’s a prank,” he told KTRK. “It’s something to be laughed at, it’s not a crazy guy with a chainsaw walking around it’s a known fictional character with a kitchen knife.” Metzger said when police first approached him, he tried to stay in character as the killer but he soon realized authorities meant business and apparently even drew their weapons. The Galveston County Daily News reported that someone had called 9-1-1.

“It felt like a scene outta ‘Scooby-Doo’ after he handcuffed me and he pulled the mask off,” Metzger said in the KTRK interview. “It was like, ‘Oh, I would’ve gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling Karens.’” He was cited for disorderly conduct and released, a police spokesperson told the Daily News – but Metzger said he was “still fuzzy” about what he had done that was illegal.

