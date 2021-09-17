‘Dangerous felon’ arrested in New Madrid County

The Standard Democrat reports that on Sept. 8 the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man considered a “dangerous felon.” 64-year-old Ricky Starr was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon. The probable cause statement said that Starr was taken into custody after Sgt. Zach Albright with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department spoke with a woman who acknowledged her late father had loaned Starr a .22 pistol four years ago “for shooting skunks.” She told Albright that Starr had returned the gun earlier in the day to a family member. The deputy also noted Starr was convicted in 1983 of second degree murder. Starr was released from custody after posting a $15,000 cash or surety bond.

