Menu

Judge sentences Doniphan man to 45 months

United States District Judge Matthew Schelp, sentenced a Doniphan man to 45 months in prison. 53-year-old Timothy  Ossana pleaded  guilty, in November 2020, for felon in possession of a firearm. On January 8, 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped a Chevrolet Blazer for an expired  license registration offense in Ripley County. During that traffic stop, a citizen brought a pistol  to the officer and stated that he discovered the pistol lying near the roadway where Ossana had  just driven. It was a Jennings, .380 caliber pistol, bearing serial number 889316. Ossana later admitted that he had been assaulted by some people and that he acquired the pistol for his  protection. This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Keith Sorrell handled the  prosecution for the government. 

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: