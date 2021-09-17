Massive fire destroys Van Buren business

A Southeast Missouri business was destroyed in a massive fire Wednesday morning. A spokesman with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department reports that at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews from multiple counties responded to a large structure fire at the Landing in Van Buren. The building is being considered a total loss and an investigation is underway by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials say that at this time no injuries have been reported and no foul play is suspected. A message was posted on the Landing’s Facebook Page, thanking first responders as well as everyone who reached out. The Landing also announced that they are ceasing floating and dining operations for this year.

