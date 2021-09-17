MO DHSS director says he wants to boost morale of public health workforce

Public health leaders across the country and in Missouri have been under intense pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of that is due to residents disagreeing with public health precautions ordered. Missouri’s new Department of Health and Senior Services Director, Don Kauerauf says he is uniquely qualified to work on boosting morale of the public health workforce.

Kaueroff’s first day on the job was September 1. Kaueroff came from Illinois, where he served as the Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

