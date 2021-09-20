Carter County man arrested for 1987 murder

A Carter County man currently serving time in prison on other charges has been charged with the 1987 murder of Thomas Ray Rowland. 60-year-old Uel Joe Freeman is charged with first-degree murder in the May 1987 shooting death of Rowland after newly-obtained evidence made the arrest possible. Authorities on Wednesday were not ready to say what the information was, but reference was made to new technology making it possible to charge Freeman with the crime. The probable cause statement by Poplar Bluff Police Department Detective Bryce Colvin stated that Rowland’s body was discovered May 14, 1987, in the trunk of a 1979 Oldsmobile Regency 98. The car belonged to Rowland and was in the parking lot of the Valley Plaza Shopping Center in Poplar Bluff. Rowland had suffered one gunshot wound to the right side of his head and his remains were covered in a significant amount of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

