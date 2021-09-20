DESE reminds schools and school boards to meet minimum virus requirements

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is reminding K-12 public schools and school boards that they must meet the minimum coronavirus requirements set forth by their local health department. Department Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says the agency has heard of a few who have chosen not to be as restrictive. McGowin says if schools do not follow their health department’s minimum requirements, they are violating Missouri State High School Activities Association policy.

McGowin says the potential of jeopardizing the health of students and teachers as well as in-person learning are the top concerns.

