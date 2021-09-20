Monday, September 20th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Evansville, IN — An Indiana man who repeatedly called 9-1-1 to inform police operators that he was “tired” will spend the next two months resting up in a county jail. 61-year-old Daniel Schroeder was arrested at his Evansville home in connection with a quartet of calls placed that evening to the police emergency line. “The male caller kept calling in stating that he was tired,” according to a police report.

Schroeder’s calls about his weariness came a day after he pleaded guilty to a prior misuse of the 9-1-1 system. In the earlier case, he copped to calling police to report that he was upset that a female relative “was not following his rules.” A judge ordered Schroeder to serve six months in jail, but suspended imposition of the sentence “on the condition the deft does not call 9-1-1 unless it is an emergency.”

Schroeder violated that agreement the following day, prompting prosecutors to file a motion seeking the revocation of his suspended sentence. Schroeder pleaded guilty to his most recent unlawful use of 9-1-1. He was sentenced to sixty days in the Vanderburgh County jail on the misdemeanor charge. His sentence in the original case was amended to sixty days behind bars (to run concurrently with the latter case).

