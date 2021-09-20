Statewide test results drop for MO’s K-12 public school students
Preliminary statewide standardized test results show student performance declined last academic year for Missouri’s public school students. State information shows 45-percent of students met grade level in English Language Arts, 35-percent in Math, and 37-percent in Science. During a press conference, K-12 State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said student learning has been impacted by the pandemic in a variety of ways.
The largest drop was nearly 10-percent in Algebra One and the smallest declines were less than two-percent in English, grades four through eight and Math in grade eight.