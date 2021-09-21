Chicago, IL man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Yesterday, a Chicago, Illinois man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin before United States District Court Judge John Ross. With his plea, 46-year-old Daryl Wheeler admitted that he and his associates distributed some 538 grams of heroin in the Charleston, Mississippi County area between September 14, 2017 and February 23, 2019. Wheeler faces a minimum sentence of five years incarceration, up to a maximum sentence of forty years imprisonment. Wheeler’s sentencing is set for December 21, 2021 in Cape Girardeau. The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Willis handled the prosecution for the government.

