Missouri is reevaluating its position on COVID-19 health guidelines for the state’s K-12 schools. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department Director Don Kauerauf says his agency will take a fresh look at its approach.

Missouri has made in-school learning a priority. Thousands of school staff and students have been quarantined so far this academic year.

