New law makes MO join rest of nation and create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program

Missouri is aligning with the rest of the country and creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. For nine years, State Senator Holly Rehder sponsored the legislation that will let doctors check for cases of potential drug misuse. Rehder grew up around drugs, abuse, and severe poverty.

The other part of her inspiration has been her daughter’s 13-year battle with addiction. Rehder says her daughter has been clean for seven years.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!