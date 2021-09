A Texas man is in custody in connection to a reported rape in Southeast Missouri. Officials with the Miner Police Department report that they received information last week of a rape that allegedly occurred at an area motel. An investigation was conducted that led to the arrest of 39-year-old Shawn Ogletree, of Schertz, Texas, on charges of 2nd degree rape and supplying alcohol to a minor.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!