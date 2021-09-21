Tuesday, September 21st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

New Kensington, PA — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting three people at his expected-child’s baby shower at a western Pennsylvania fire station Saturday during a feud over gifts. The chaos erupted at a hall at the Kinloch Fire Department when 25-year-old suspect Isiah Hampton got into a dispute with an unidentified woman who wanted him to transport the gifts from the party.

The woman slapped Hampton, who was reportedly being abusive, and he then shoved her, the complaint said. A trio of men tried to subdue Hampton before he allegedly fired off three shots from the ground. A 23-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy were struck by bullets. All three victims are expected to survive.

Hampton told police that one of the victim’s was shot when the firearm unintentionally discharged as the men wrestled the gun away from him. After the shooting, Hampton fled the fire hall with his partner, but was caught nearby by police. He was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Based on the pregnant woman and the people who were shot, it’s clear that this guy enjoys firing off a round in more ways than one…

Everyone was having a great time at the shower. Needless to say, nobody expected to get showered with bullets.

