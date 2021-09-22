Cape students vandalize school restrooms for viral TikTok trend

A viral TikTok trend called “Devious Licks” has inspired some Cape Girardeau School District students to vandalize school restrooms. Central Middle School administrators said in a letter to parents Tuesday the school has seen “an extreme amount of vandalism” in its restrooms. Students ripped numerous soap dispensers off the walls, according to the letter. Students poured an unknown “red liquid” all over toilets and walls. Towels were shoved into toilets to intentionally flood bathroom floors. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!