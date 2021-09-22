Longtime Mississippi County Prosecutor dies from COVID-19

Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. He was 56-years-old. A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said Cann died from complications associated with COVID-19. Cann served as the prosecuting attorney of Mississippi County since 2004. Cann graduated from Charleston High School as well as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Law. He was first appointed to office by Gov. Bob Holden in September 2004 and was then elected to office November 2006. The county’s assistant prosecuting attorney Claire Poley will automatically continue to operate the prosecuting attorney’s office. The governor will appoint an interim prosecuting attorney to fulfill the office until the next election, which is in 2022. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!